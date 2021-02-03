Vexus Fiber construction begins in Wichita Falls

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Vexus Fiber has started construction on a 100% fiber optic network installation in Wichita Falls.
This project is part of ongoing construction toward a 10 Gigabit fiber to-the-home network connecting 30,000 new homes and businesses in the Wichita Falls area.
“We are thrilled to announce our expansion into Wichita Falls.” says Jim Gleason, CEO of Vexus. “Vexus’ fiber network will provide homes and businesses with a new, competitive choice for Internet, TV and phone services. Our network will be built with future-proof technology that will not only provide a reliable, world-class Internet connection, but will also foster additional growth and economic development for Wichita Falls.”
This new network will offer “higher date capacity and bandwidth,” and “is less susceptible to outside interference,” than traditional copper connections.
Travis Haggard, the VP of Business Retention & Expansion at the Wichita Falls Chamber of Commerce said, “At the Chamber, we are very excited about being a Gigacity with Vexus expanding its fiber services into Wichita Falls. Not only will it provide valuable services to our residents, but it will also provide a future-proof infrastructure for our businesses and will position Wichita Falls as an even more competitive location for new business and industries in North Texas.”
10 Gig availability will increase Internet speeds and offer all-digital TV and phone services for residential customers. Businesses will have 10 Gig availability, TeleCloud hosted voice solutions and tailored TV channel packages. This service is expected to be available by the end of 2021.
Copyright 2021 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.