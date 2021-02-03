WF Area Food Bank Mobile Pantry scheduled throughout February

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Wichita Falls Area Food Bank’s Mobile Pantry will be visiting several locations throughout the month of February.
The mobile pantry will be heading over to Lake Wichita Park on Thursday from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.
Then on Saturday, they’ll be at Just Store It from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.
The remaining Mobile Pantry dates for February can be found below:
Lake Wichita Park (Near Dog Park)
- Feb. 4 – 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.
Just Store It
- Feb. 6 – 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.
City View Baptist
- Feb. 11 – 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Legacy Church of God
- Feb. 16 – 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
Midtown Manor
- Feb. 17 – 10 a.m. to noon
Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church
- Feb. 19 – 2:30 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Mill St. Housing Center
- Feb. 23 – 2:30 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Ben Donnell Housing Center
- Feb. 24 – 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.
