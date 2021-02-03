WF 2021 Winter Wine Festival to be held Saturday

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Downtown Wichita Falls Farmers Market will present the Winter Wine Festival 2021 on Saturday.
Organizers said several wineries will be on site as well as vendors, fresh food and food trucks.
This event is located at 713 Ohio Avenue and will feature tastings from area wineries, local music, games, delicious food and “home-grown fun for the whole family.”
The wine tasting event is from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m.
Interested vendors can call (940) 687-7333 or email farmersmarketwfcoordinator@gmail.com.
Be sure leave a short voicemail with your name and an email address.
