Wichita Falls ranks ISO Class 1 and could lower homeowners insurance

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The people that protect the community day in and day out in Wichita Falls are recognized with the city’s ISO Class 1 rating.
The independent organization, Insurance Services Office, conducts these evaluations every 10 years on a community’s ability to respond to fires. Homeowners could see lower insurance rates because of the rating.
“We’ve always talked about how great a department we have and this is just something we finally have in our back pocket to say and proves that we are as good as we’ve always said we were,” said Donald Hughes, Deputy Chief of Wichita Falls Fire Department.
The success goes to the fire department, water department, and the dispatch center.
“I’m very proud of the relationships that we have with them and the support that they provide us,” said Ken Prillaman, Fire Chief of WFFD.
The previous evaluation was in 2010 and the city saw an improvement from an ISO 3 to and ISO 2.
“Gaining 10 points over 10 years is awesome and I’m really proud of the department and everything that we’ve done to prepare for this nice award,” said Hughes.
Banners and limited edition coins were made to remind the firefighters and staff of their excellence.
“With less than 400 fire departments having achieved an ISO class one rating, we’re in some pretty rare company and it’s an incredible feeling,” said Prillaman.
WFFD’s response time is an average of four minutes and 56 seconds for the entire first alarm assignment to be on the scene of structure fires.
