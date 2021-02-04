A cold front is coming in early Thursday morning

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - For your Thursday we have a cold front coming in. This front will drop temps down into the 50s for the day where we will have a high of about 58. We will have very strong winds ahead of this front. We will see the winds out of the north at about 20-30 mph with gusts anywhere from 40-50 mph being possible. Overnight tonight we will have a low of about 35 with partly cloudy skies. Then going into Friday we will have a high of about 57 with mostly sunny skies. Saturday and Sunday are looking to be fairly mild. Saturday we will have a high of about 60 and on Sunday temps return to the mid 60s. However, on Monday we are tracking a very strong cold front coming in and that will drop our temps down into the 40s for Monday. Then down into the 30s on Tuesday and Wednesday.
