FDA approves new drug for those with spinal muscular atrophy

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The COVID-19 pandemic has made it harder for those with chronic illnesses that require frequent trips to the doctor.
That’s especially true for seven-year-old Eve Johnson, who has spinal muscular atrophy. She was diagnosed at 11 months old.
SMA is a rare progressive neuromuscular disease that can be fatal. It affects one in every 10,000 children and is the leading genetic cause of infant mortality.
“Basically her motor neurons are dying and so as that happens her muscles atrophy,” Heather Johnson, Eve’s mother, said.
Normally her family would travel from Wichita Falls to Dallas for treatment.
“She would have to be sedated, have a spinal injection, which I kind of compare to an epidural every four months,” Heather Johnson said.
Eve says she was not a fan of that. The mask she had to wear when sedated freaked her out. Thanks to a new drug approved by the FDA called Evrysdi, the process has gotten much easier.
“She took her first dose December 15th and was super excited about it because we don’t have to leave home, she’s able to take it like a vitamin,” Heather Johnson said.
“Yeah it is way better and it tastes really good,” Eve said.
Evrysdi is a first of its kind at-home treatment that will prevent Eve’s disease from getting worse. Her mother says Eve’s been putting on weight, that’s a good thing, and is even lifting weights now. She even asks for more food at meals.
About 1 in 50 people can be carriers of SMA. As luck would have it, Eve’s parents − Heather and Greg − both did. When that happens there is a 25% chance of passing it on during pregnancy.
Now an ambassador for the Wichita Falls Muscular Dystrophy Association, Eve and her family advocate to get every newborn in Texas to be screened for SMA. According to Cure SMA, 16 states, including Texas, do not screen for SMA.
“Eve had to wait several years and lost several motor neurons, if they can get treatment at birth they often have no symptoms of SMA at all,” Heather Johnson said.
Right now the energetic seven year old is just excited to have something that’s all her own.
“When she was able to try this medication, she was happy to tell [her siblings] they are not allowed to taste or try it,” Heather Johnson said.
