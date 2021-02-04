National School Counseling Week highlights impact of school counselors

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - National School Counseling Week highlights the tremendous impact school counselors can have in helping students be as successful as possible and plan for a career.
School counselors are there to offer social, emotional and educational support to students of all ages. During the pandemic, they’ve had to step up even more as students have had to navigate through unprecedented times.
“In schools, we’re focused on helping them be academically successful, prepare for their future and then we’re also just what we do is kinda like a solution focus brief counseling,” said Dr. Shonna Norton, the Director of Social & Emotional Services for Wichita Falls ISD.
“So we wanted to be goal oriented but we want them to find a solution and move on into their academic setting as quickly as possible,” said Norton. “For students to have somebody to talk to is imperative for a lot of students. Some students don’t have a support system at home but even when they have those support systems, talking to your parents is not an easy thing. So having someone you can go to to talk about a situation and help you through it so the student doesn’t have to go through it alone.”
