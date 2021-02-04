Tracking Cold Fronts into Next Week

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - We’re tracking two fronts into next week. The first one arrives on Saturday with some blustery winds and falling temperatures, especially at night. We’ll see a little warm-up on Sunday and especially Monday before the second front arrives. The second front has some nasty weather behind it with a blast of frigid air moving in Monday night and Tuesday. Once it’s here, it’s gonna stick around all week. Temperatures may not rise above freezing for a few days. We’re keeping an eye on it.