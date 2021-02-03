Tracking Two Cold Fronts

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The first of two fronts arrives Thursday morning with gusty north winds and temperatures staying in the 50s throughout the day. We’ll see a quick rebound with 50s on Friday and 60s over the weekend along with south winds. The next front arrives next Monday with an Arctic blast behind it. The air behind this front could be some of the coldest we’ve seen in years. Dangerously cold wind chills are possible. We’ll be keeping an eye on it.