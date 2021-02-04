WFFD stresses the importance of practice days for academy recruits

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Wichita Falls Fire Department is looking for new recruits and is opening its training field for those thinking about making the job a career.
Before they get ready to welcome their 69th academy class, they’re focusing on preparation.
“This time we’re gonna host three different practice sessions out at the drill field where candidates will be able to get hands-on with the station, be able to understand the skills they need to succeed, and understand the sense of urgency,” said Fire Chief Ken Prillaman.
To be admitted to the academy, applicants will have to complete a Civil Service Exam, however, the practice days are specifically geared toward the physical test because of its unique nature.
“If you’re not familiar with cupping a fire hose or things like that, it really does provide a benefit for people to be able to excel during this physical test,” said Training Battalion Chief Jason Baber.
The physical test must be completed in under seven and a half minutes and includes things like carrying a seventy-pound dummy up and downstairs, dragging a hundred feet of hose, and much more.
Practice may not make perfect, but practice could mean a passing grade and a spot in the academy.
“You give yourself the best opportunity to get onto the department if this is what you want to do,” said Prillaman.
