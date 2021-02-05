Babbs is looking for her forever home

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Diane Bowman with the City of Wichita Falls Animal Services joined Brian Shrull during our newscast at noon to talk about pet adoption.
They were joined by a dog named Babbs who is in need of a forever home.
Babbs is sweet and gets along with cats, kids and other dogs.
She’s already spayed and is ready for her forever home.
The Animal Services Center is located at 1207 Hatton Road and they’re currently open by appointment only.
The normal adoption fee for dogs is $40 but the Animal Services Center is currently offering $10 adoptions in honor of their 10 year anniversary. To make an appointment, call (940) 761-8894.
To see animals brought into the Animal Services Center, click here.
