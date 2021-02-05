Community Healthcare Center mourns loss of physician

Daniela Johnson, MD (Source: Community Healthcare Center)
By KAUZ Team | February 4, 2021 at 9:27 PM CST - Updated February 4 at 9:31 PM

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Community Healthcare Center in Wichita Falls is mourning the loss of one of their physicians.

The healthcare center announced Thursday Dr. Daniela Johnson has died.

Described as a “bright light in this world” by the Community Healthcare Center, Johnson had also just become a member of Impact 100.

“With her trademark smile, warm and inviting personality, she was destined to be a philanthropic force for our community,” a Facebook post by Impact 100 said.

