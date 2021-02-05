Court halts another Texas execution over disability claims

February 5, 2021

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) - A Texas appeals court has delayed a second execution this year to review claims that an inmate is intellectually disabled and thus ineligible for the death penalty.

The Texas Court of Criminal Appeals on Wednesday granted a request by attorneys for Edward Lee Busby to stay his execution, which had been scheduled for Feb. 10. Busby’s attorneys have argued he has shown “significant limitations in intellectual functioning.”

The 48-year-old Busby was condemned for the 2004 suffocation of a retired 77-year-old college professor abducted in Fort Worth and whose body was later recovered in Oklahoma.

