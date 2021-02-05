Downtown Development hosting Kids Night Out on Friday

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Downtown Wichita Falls Development will be hosting Kids Night Out on Friday. Feb. 5.
Kids can create and learn at this event from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. at CrashWorks.
Members of CrashWorks get one free Kids Night Out entry per month per child. Members who would like to bring more children to attend will need to pay $10 for the first child and then $8 for all others.
For nonmembers, it’ll cost $15 for your first child and then $12 for any other who are attending.
CrashWorks is located at 724 Indiana Avenue next to 8th Street Coffee House.
If you’re interested in purchasing tickets, click here.
