Man arrested for November home burglary

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - WF police arrested a man Thursday after he turned himself in for a crime committed in November 2020.
Justin Allen Brown was arrested and is suspected of burglarizing a home on Huff Street.
In November, police were dispatched to Huff Street after a caller said items were missing from her late parents’ home. The value of all stolen items totaled $3,550.
In December, investigators located several stolen items at a Wichita Falls pawn shop under Brown’s name. Other stolen items were located on Ebay listed under a handle which investigators tied to Brown.
On December 15, a probable cause affidavit was issued for Brown’s arrest. His bond was set at $10,000 for burglary of a habitation.
Brown was released from the Wichita County Jail on Thursday.
