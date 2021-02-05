Montague County Tax Office temporarily closes due to COVID-19

MONTAGUE COUNTY, Texas (TNN) - The Montague County Tax Office temporarily closed Thursday after some employees at the office tested positive for COVID-19.
The tax office said anyone with a motor vehicle transaction may go any other county to process it. You may also go online to process it by clicking here.
Tax payments may be left in the drop box outside of the office or they can be made online by clicking here. The bureau code to make a payment is 4003857. You may also call (866) 549-1010.
