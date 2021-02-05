Montague County Tax Office temporarily closes due to COVID-19

Montague County Tax Office temporarily closes due to COVID-19
The Montague County Tax Office has temporarily closed due to COVID-19. (Source: The Bowie News)
By KAUZ Team | February 4, 2021 at 10:00 PM CST - Updated February 4 at 10:01 PM

MONTAGUE COUNTY, Texas (TNN) - The Montague County Tax Office temporarily closed Thursday after some employees at the office tested positive for COVID-19.

***NOTICE OFFICE CLOSURE" Good afternoon, some of the employees at the Montague County Tax Office have tested positive...

Posted by Montague County Tax Office on Thursday, February 4, 2021

The tax office said anyone with a motor vehicle transaction may go any other county to process it. You may also go online to process it by clicking here.

Tax payments may be left in the drop box outside of the office or they can be made online by clicking here. The bureau code to make a payment is 4003857. You may also call (866) 549-1010.

Copyright 2021 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.