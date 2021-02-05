2 new deaths, 42 new COVID-19 cases in Wichita County

WICHITA COUNTY, Texas (TNN) - The Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District confirmed two new deaths and 42 new COVID-19 cases in Wichita County on Friday. There were also 246 new recoveries.
There are now a total of 14,175 cases in Wichita County, with 838 of them still being active.
797 patients are currently recovering at home while 41 are in the hospital. There are currently nine patients in critical condition.
There have been 300 total COVID-19 related deaths, 13,037 recoveries and 69,391 negative tests in Wichita County.
49 tests are still pending at this time.
The health district is also reporting the number of people who have received the COVID-19 vaccine in Wichita County:
- First dose - 12,927
- Second dose - 4,389
We are ending the week with some good news. Our total active cases for today is 838. The last time we had less than 1,000 active cases was October 16. The last time our positivity rate was below 10% was September 25. The downward trend in cases and hospitalizations is positive, but we must all remain vigilant and continue to wear masks, social distance, and limit our gatherings.
The Health District does sadly have two deaths to report today; Case 13,616 (60 - 69) and Case 13,140 (60 - 69) There are also 42 new cases, 41 hospitalizations, and 246 recoveries to report.
Totals for the week ending February 5 are as follows:
Total new cases - 292
Average Positivity Rate - 8%
Case Type
Contact = 41 cases
Close Contact = 30 cases
Community Spread = 106 cases
Under Investigation = 115 cases
Travel = 0 cases
Ages
0 – 5 = 8 cases
6 – 10 = 7 cases
11 – 19 = 34 cases
20 – 29 = 49 cases
30 – 39 = 56 cases
40 – 49 = 37 cases
50 – 59 = 37 cases
60 – 69 = 35 cases
70 – 79 =15 cases
80+ = 14 cases
Total Hospitalizations = 41
Stable = 32
Critical = 9
0-5
No hospitalizations
6-10
No hospitalizations
11-19
No hospitalizations
20 - 29
Stable - 2
Critical - 1
30 - 39
Stable - 1
40 - 49
Stable - 2
Critical - 1
50 - 59
Stable - 3
Critical - 1
60 - 69
Stable - 11
Critical - 1
70 - 79
Stable - 7
Critical - 5
80+
Stable - 6
