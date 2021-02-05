News Channel 6 City Guide: i.d.e.a. WF

“I participated in the 2016 i.d.e.a. WF,” Nichole Kirk, owner of Dear Heart said. “I’m a really creative brain, and, so, the idea of business structure does not come naturally to me. So, i.d.e.a. WF really made me sit down and make out a business plan and actually look at numbers and what our past sales could show us [as we] looked into the future. We’ve grown, we sell to 25 different countries around the world which is exciting. Just this month, we hit 600 stores across the United States so that’s pretty exciting.”