News Channel 6 City Guide: i.d.e.a. WF

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The News Channel 6 City Guide is a segment that shines a spotlight on local businesses, events, and nonprofits across Texoma. In this episode, we’re giving you an inside look at i.d.e.a. WF. It’s an annual business development competition that supports the ideas of local entrepreneurs and helps stimulate the local economy.
“It’s a great program that is designed to help people who have a great idea. They want to own their own business and they just don’t know how to go about doing that. [i.d.e.a. WF] walks them through the process; building a business plan, coming up with their thoughts. It also introduces them to some funding sources,” Jeannie Hilbers, coordinator for i.d.e.a. WF said.
For more than a decade i.d.e.a. WF has been helping local entrepreneurs make their business dreams come true. COVID-19 put that on hold in 2020 but this year the competition is back and better.
“This year, i.d.e.a. WF has some exciting changes, the primary one is cash prizes. Last year, $30,000 was split among the winners,” Hilbers said. “This year, $250,000 will split among the winners with the most each person can win is up to $100,000.”
We spoke with former winners about the impact i.d.e.a. WF had on their businesses.
“I participated in the 2016 i.d.e.a. WF,” Nichole Kirk, owner of Dear Heart said. “I’m a really creative brain, and, so, the idea of business structure does not come naturally to me. So, i.d.e.a. WF really made me sit down and make out a business plan and actually look at numbers and what our past sales could show us [as we] looked into the future. We’ve grown, we sell to 25 different countries around the world which is exciting. Just this month, we hit 600 stores across the United States so that’s pretty exciting.”
Orientation is free and begins on Tuesday, February 9, and runs through Saturday, February 27. For more information about orientation dates and times, head to ideawf.com. The deadline to enter the competition is March 10.
