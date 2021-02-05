One dead in Highway 79 crash near Dean

DEAN, Texas (TNN) - One person was killed in a two-vehicle crash on Highway 79 that happened on Thursday, according to Texas DPS.
Dalton Trace Florida, 18, of Wichita Falls was identified as the victim of that crash, which happened just north of Dean.
Texas DPS reported Florida’s vehicle was traveling southbound on Highway 79 around 4:20 p.m. when it veered into the northbound lane for unknown reasons. The change in direction caused Florida’s vehicle to hit a semi that was in the northbound lane head-on.
Florida was reportedly ejected from his vehicle and pronounced dead on scene. The driver of the semi was uninjured.
Texas DPS is continuing to investigate the crash.
