Risk factors in Wichita Falls make it a target for human traffickers

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - With Thursday’s news, many are wondering about the safety of children in the Texoma area when it comes to human trafficking.
“We do have an issue with it here in Wichita Falls and I think people want to turn a blind eye to that sometimes,” said Lisa Choate, a member of the Children’s Aid Society of West Texas.
In places like Wichita Falls, a variety of risk factors could mean it’s a bigger issue than imagined.
“It’s a problem anywhere there is a large pocket of men,” said Cara Pierce, Section Chief of Human Trafficking and Transnational/Organized Crime for the Attorney General of Texas. “Anywhere where there are military bases, there tends to be a draw for traffickers to bring girls and women for sex.
Pierce also went on to say that she sees a number of traffickers posing as old boyfriends on college campuses.
For Choate, a number of trafficking victims still go about their day to daily lives, especially children.
“I think that you know there’s no milk carton with everyone’s face on it anymore,” said Choate. “These kids are going to school with their victimization weighing heavily on their backs. They’re still going to church with you, they’re still participating with their peer group and friends, and sometimes I think we even find that their peers don’t know the warning signs to look for to go to a trusted adult about that.”
Organizations like the Children’s Aid Society say it’s vital to get the necessary training and be aware of risk factors for the sake of children, and anyone else who could fall victim.
“Traffickers and predators are good at what they do,” said Choate. “They’re good at grooming kids and they’re ever-changing so it’s so hard to stay on top of that and catch them.”
