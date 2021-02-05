Sheriff Duke’s 4th annual chili fest being held Saturday

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Wichita County Sheriff David Duke’s “Dynamite Chili Fest” will be held this Saturday.
The event will be at the Elks Lodge located at 4205 Seymour Hwy where Chili dogs, hot dogs, Frito chili pies and chili bowls will be available for purchase.
Duke’s “Dynamite Chili Fest” will take place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Entertainment includes music, 50/50 draining, silent auction and a country store.
There will also be a sanctioned CASI Chili Cook-off and open bean cook-off.
Funds raised during this festival will aid in the fallen deputy and volunteer fire fighters memorial project.
Copyright 2021 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.