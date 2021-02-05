Texas Blood Institute hosting “Date Night” blood drives

TEXOMA, Texas (TNN) - The Texas Blood Institute will be hosting several blood drives leading up to Valentine’s Day.
Blood donors at these upcoming blood drives will receive a free, limited edition FandangoNOW Movie Pass to stream a movie at home.
All donors will also receive a free Rise Up & Give T-shirt.
TEXAS
Monday, Feb. 8
Tuesday, Feb. 9
Wednesday, Feb. 10
Thursday, Feb. 11
OKLAHOMA
Saturday, Feb. 13
Saturday, Feb. 13
One donor at each of the following blood drives will win a $100 food delivery gift card:
Masks are required. All blood donations will be tested for COVID-19 antibodies to help identify potential convalescent plasma donors.
If you would like to make an appointment to give blood, click here. Anyone interested in donating convalescent plasma should call (888) 308-3924 or email coviddonor@obi.org to make an appointment.
Copyright 2021 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.