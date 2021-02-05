United Regional recognizes nurse for going the extra mile

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - United Regional is recognizing one of their nurses for going above and beyond.
The nurse, Ericka, had a patient who was having trouble connecting with their family through their tablet’s voice controls. Erika stepped up to help them.
She figured out that the tablet had to be plugged into a power source for the voice option to work but the patient needed a longer cord.
Ericka went out and bought it herself so the patient could talk to their loved ones.
