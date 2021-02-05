Very cold weather is on the way

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Friday we will have a high of about 60 with partly cloudy skies. Saturday and Sunday are looking to be fairly mild. Saturday we will have a high of about 56 with partly cloudy skies. Then on Sunday temps return to the 60s with a high of 62. However, on Monday we are tracking a very strong cold front coming in. Depending on the time of the cold front will depend on our high for the day. As of now the models have slowed the front down. This will allow us to warm up nicely on Monday. Monday we will have a high of about 68 with mostly sunny skies. Then the cold front will come through and drop our low to about 21.