WF Animal Services Center celebrating 10 years with $10 adoption fees

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The city of Wichita Falls Animal Services Center is celebrating 10 years at their current location with $10 adoption fees.
The special rate for cats and dogs runs through next Saturday, Feb. 13. The reduced fee also covers the following:
- Vaccinations
- Microchipping
- Worming
- Feline Leukemia testing for cats
- Heartworm testing for dogs older than six months
- Flea and tick preventative
Adopters must also prepay for the animal to be spayed or neutered at their vet of choice.
If you would like to meet the animals waiting for their forever homes, call (940) 761-8894 to set up an appointment.
