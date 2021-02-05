WF Crime Stoppers seeking information on Hirschi High School burglary

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Wichita Falls Crime Stoppers and Wichita Falls ISD need help solving a burglary at Hirschi High School that happened in January.
Four unknown suspects broke into the storage building belonging to Hirschi High School around 2:30 p.m. on Jan. 30
The suspects reportedly stole several pieces of sports equipment before fleeing the scene.
You can report any tips to Wichita Falls Crime Stoppers at (940) 322-9888 or if you are calling long distance, call 1-800-322-9888. You can also use the P3 Tips app on your mobile device or visit their website by clicking here.
As a reminder, you never have to give your name and if your tip leads to an arrest it could earn you a cash reward.
