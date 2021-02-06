Law enforcement arrests Hirschi High School burglary suspects

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - SUSPECTS CAUGHT (02/05/21)
Wichita Falls ISD announced Friday the suspects who broke into a Hirschi High School storage building have been arrested.
All stolen equipment has been returned to the Hirschi baseball team.
The school district thanked everyone for sharing their post and providing information to law enforcement.
No other information has been released at this time.
ORIGINAL STORY (02/04/21)
Wichita Falls Crime Stoppers and Wichita Falls ISD need help solving a burglary at Hirschi High School that happened in January.
Four unknown suspects broke into the storage building belonging to Hirschi High School around 2:30 p.m. on Jan. 30
The suspects reportedly stole several pieces of sports equipment before fleeing the scene.
You can report any tips to Wichita Falls Crime Stoppers at (940) 322-9888 or if you are calling long distance, call 1-800-322-9888. You can also use the P3 Tips app on your mobile device or visit their website by clicking here.
As a reminder, you never have to give your name and if your tip leads to an arrest it could earn you a cash reward.
