41st Scotland Sausage Meal using drive-thru system

SCOTLAND, Texas (TNN) - For the 41st year in a row, the Knight of Columbus 1715 in Scotland, Texas will hold their Scotland Sausage Meal, but with a twist due to the coronavirus.
“Obviously the Knights kept an eye on what was going on and they wanna keep everybody safe first of all,” said volunteer Jerry Smith. “They’ve looked at what’s possible and what’s not possible and said we wanna do this for people because we want some normalcy in our life, which we haven’t had for the past year.”
And, unlike past years, people aren’t going to wait in the dining hall for their sausage, they’ll be getting in their car and going through a drive-thru. The event will be from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sunday at Knight of Columbus Hall in Scotland and will feature two different lines for cars to go through and pick up their food.
“We made another 3,500 pounds this year, over a ton and a half of sausage, and I think by the end of the day on Sunday, it will all be gone as usual,” said Smith.
Most years, the Knights of Columbus feed over 1,500 people and even with the pandemic, they still expect to hit that number.
“We wanna keep everybody safe and healthy, but you can still enjoy the great Scotland Sausage Meal,” said Smith.
