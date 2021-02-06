Weekend weather stays nice ahead of cold temps next week

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - For the rest of Saturday evening temps stay in the 50′s and get close to 60 for our western counties. Winds remain breezy, gusting close to 25 mph. Those winds die down after the sun goes down. Tomorrow looks great for Superbowl Sunday. Highs sit near 60, winds can gust to near 20 mph.
Tuesday a cold front comes through dropping temps for the rest of the week. By Thursday a second, colder front comes through bringing with it frigid air that could make it feel like it is in the teens outside.
