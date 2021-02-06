WF couple is working to help a deputy make history

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - As long time supporters of law enforcement, Jeff and Julie Coley want to fundraise for a friend, who is a Wichita County Sheriff’s Office deputy.
“She told me she’s been dreaming of being the first female K-9 officer in the county. She’s been dreaming of. That’s been her goal for a while,” said Julie Coley, local historian and who set up the GoFundMe with her husband.
The Coley’s set up the GoFundMe on their own to assist the Wichita County Sheriff’s Office.
The money will go to the WCSO’s K-9 division.
“For her training, the purchase of the K-9, and everything else. I think it’s pretty neat to have the first female deputy K-9 handler around here,” said Jeff Coley, Air Force Veteran.
The Coley’s met this deputy in 2010 through the WCSO Citizen’s Academy.
“She’s done a lot of good for the county. Numerous arrests and everything. She deserves all the support she can get to reach her goal,” said Jeff.
In their decades living in Wichita Falls, the Coley’s support the law enforcement here. Jeff built a tribute police car for all of the fallen officers in Wichita County.
“Our tribute police car was built in memory of two police officers killed in ’68. A matter of fact, I finished it in 2010,” said Jeff.
The Coley’s think highly of the WCSO and Wichita Falls Police Department.
“Just a lot of super law enforcement around here to work with and support,” said Jeff.
The deputy’s name will be released when her K-9 partner is ready to go to work.
To donate, visit the link here.
