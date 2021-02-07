Annual Dynamite Chili Fest raises money for WC memorial

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Dynamite Chili Fest brought chili cookers to Wichita Falls Saturday.
The annual fundraiser is an event put on by the Wichita County Sheriff’s Office Citizen’s Alumni Association. The proceeds go towards a memorial honoring fallen deputies and volunteer firefighters in Wichita County.
Most of the money has been raised and the memorial is under construction at the Law Enforcement Center.
27 chili cookers competed in the cook-off. Cooks travelled from Amarillo, Dallas-Fort Worth, and Snyder, Texas to show off their best batch of chili.
“We feel real good about having it. We knew our attendance would be down. You know, there’s still so many people that’s having problems with the COVID, but we really wanted to make it a be a part of what we’re doing,” said Danny Cravens, president of WCSOCAA.
Chili is in the event’s name but there was also a silent auction and baked goods for sale.
Cookers prepared their chili for a couple hours with judging around 1 p.m.
Copyright 2021 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.