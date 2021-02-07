Community members show up to clinic for their second shot

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - At the North Texas State Hospital, about one thousand people returned to the campus to get their second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.
“Everyone’s so happy. You can tell they’re smiling. They’ve got masks on but you can see on their faces that they’re smiling and they’re very appreciative,” said Bethany Hughes, medical director at North Texas State Hospital.
Hundreds of people were involved in the mass vaccination clinic through the partnership between the North Texas State Hospital, Community Healthcare Center, and the Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District.
“This was a really exciting opportunity to work together. Have something that we have and partner with the Health Department to get the list. And we have staff from our hospitals, staff from Community Health Center, staff from Health Department, and it’s running very smoothly,” said Hughes.
Individuals receiving the vaccine at the clinic were guided by staff when they arrived on the campus. When they entered the building, each person went through registration before making their way to the gym for their highly anticipated second dose.
“Personally, it’s a joy to be able to take part in this event. I think it’s such an important thing for our community to get people vaccinated,” said Hughes.
The waiting period afterwards gave staff time to talk with people who aren’t their patient.
“It gives us a little bit of an opportunity to talk with people personally and welcome them to the hospital campus and tell them that we appreciate them doing their part,” said Jim Smith, superintendent of North Texas State Hospital.
While individuals were told their second appointment date after their first dose, a phone call reminder was made earlier in the week to make sure everyone gets the second dose.
“We decided that it was worth it and we partnered up with the Health Department. Between the Health Department and our hospital staff, we made calls to all one thousand plus people,” said Smith.
The area and set up will be used to continue vaccinating staff.
