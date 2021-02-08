Cold air is on the way

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Today we have a cold front coming through and it will drop our high down to about 48 with partly cloudy skies throughout the day. Overnight tonight we will have a low of about 28 with partly cloudy skies. Looking ahead to Tuesday, temps are going to start dropping. We will only have a high of 40 on Tuesday with clouds across the area. Then on Wednesday we have some precipitation chances. We have a 20% chance of rain and if it is cold enough at the time we could see some mixed precipitation chances. Wednesday we will only have a high of about 37 with cloudy skies. Thursday temps continue dropping and we will see more precipitation chances. Thursday we will have a high of about 34 and a low of about 17.