Cold is Here to Stay

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Cold weather will stick around all week. In fact, it will progressively get colder as we head toward the end of the week and weekend. This weekend could be really cold! Areas of light moisture will develop tomorrow night and early Wednesday and with cold air in place, slick spots may develop making for dangerous travel. Light freezing drizzle or rain will be possible again on Thursday before a blast of really cold air moves in for the weekend. There are also a few chances for snow as we head toward the weekend and early next week.