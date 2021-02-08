i.d.e.a. WF orientation kicks off Tuesday

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - i.d.e.a. Wichita Falls’ first orientation session kicks off Tuesday at Midwestern State University’s Dillard College of Business Administration.
Orientation is running from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. in room 189 and will have limited seating.
This year, the winner of this business competition could walk away with up to $100,000. The total prize pool adds up to $250,000.
If you would like to register for a seat at Tuesday’s orientation, call (940) 397-4866.
Here are the remaining orientation dates, all taking place in Room 189 of the Dillard College of Business Administration at MSU Texas:
- Feb. 9, 5:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.
- Feb. 11, 11:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.
- Feb. 16, 5:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.
- Feb. 19, 7:30 a.m. to 9:00 a.m.
- Feb. 23, 5:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.
- Feb. 27, 10:30 a.m. to noon
Copyright 2021 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.