MSU Texas dental hygiene clinic offers free teeth cleanings for kids

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Gaines Dental Hygiene Clinic at Midwestern State University will host “Give Kids a Smile Day” next week.
All dental services will be free on Monday, Feb. 15 and Tuesday, Feb. 16 for children ages 5 to 12 via appointments.
Appointments can be made for Monday at 8 a.m. and Tuesday at 8 a.m., 10 a.m., 1 p.m. and 3 p.m.
The dental hygiene clinic is offering these free services primarily for the purpose of training students. Other services included at Gaines Dental are exposure of dental x-ray films, fluoride applications, sealants and plaque control instructions.
Contact Jeana Brunson at (940) 397-4737 or (940) 397-4764 to make an appointment.
