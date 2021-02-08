MSU Texas dental hygiene clinic offers free teeth cleanings for kids

February 8, 2021

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Gaines Dental Hygiene Clinic at Midwestern State University will host “Give Kids a Smile Day” next week.

All dental services will be free on Monday, Feb. 15 and Tuesday, Feb. 16 for children ages 5 to 12 via appointments.

Appointments can be made for Monday at 8 a.m. and Tuesday at 8 a.m., 10 a.m., 1 p.m. and 3 p.m.

The dental hygiene clinic is offering these free services primarily for the purpose of training students. Other services included at Gaines Dental are exposure of dental x-ray films, fluoride applications, sealants and plaque control instructions.

Contact Jeana Brunson at (940) 397-4737 or (940) 397-4764 to make an appointment.

