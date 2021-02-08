Some football fans in Texoma go out to watch the Super Bowl

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - One family kept their tradition of watching the Super Bowl at the Wichita Falls Brewing Company despite the pandemic.
“We felt safe to come up here renting out the top and inviting a couple of friends that we know who also practice safe social distancing throughout the week and throughout the past 10 days,” said Laci Edwards, patron.
The Super Bowl fever was also felt in Burkburnett.
“Most of the time, most come up and catch part of the game and catch the other part somewhere else,” said Dustin Kocsis, kitchen manager at The Feed Lot Restaurant.
The restaurant upgraded their safety protocols during the pandemic.
“We got our system set up so that way everything is checked by the hour and then every table and booth is done by customer. So that way anytime anybody comes and sits it will all be set and ready to go,” said Kocsis.
Businesses can do their part to make people feel safe being out, but it’s still up to each person to be as safe as possible.
“And if you are going to take the risk because this is still a risk. And if we’re gonna take the risk that we still wear the mask, unless your actively eating or drinking. Put it on when you’re not actively eating or drinking and then make sure that you’re still practicing social distancing and making sure you’re making smart decisions when you’re out,” said Edwards.
