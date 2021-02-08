2 new deaths, 51 new COVID-19 cases in Wichita County

WICHITA COUNTY, Texas (TNN) - The Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District confirmed two new deaths and 51 new COVID-19 cases in Wichita County on Monday. There were also 194 new recoveries.
There are now a total of 14,226 cases in Wichita County, with 693 of them still being active.
655 patients are currently recovering at home while 38 are in the hospital. There are currently six patients in critical condition.
There have been 302 total COVID-19 related deaths, 13,231 recoveries and 70,187 negative tests in Wichita County.
22 tests are still pending at this time.
The health district is also reporting the number of people who have received the COVID-19 vaccine in Wichita County:
- First dose - 14,952
- Second dose - 6,070
The Wichita Falls – Wichita County Public Health District will be receiving 300 doses of the Moderna vaccine this week. The Health District will utilize their current waiting list to schedule appointments for Wednesday and Thursday. Four other community partners were also notified they will be receiving doses as well. In total, Wichita County will receive 1,300 first doses for the week of February 8.
The Health District sadly has two deaths to report today; Case 10,971 (20 - 29) and Case 13,263 (70 - 79).
They received 21 cases Saturday, 10 cases Sunday, and 20 cases today for a total of 51 new cases to report. There are 38 hospitalizations and 194 recoveries to also report today.
Total Hospitalizations = 38
Stable = 32
Critical = 6
0-5
No hospitalizations
6-10
No hospitalizations
11-19
No hospitalizations
20 - 29
Stable - 1
30 - 39
Stable - 1
40 - 49
Stable - 1
50 - 59
Stable - 5
Critical - 1
60 - 69
Stable - 11
Critical - 1
70 - 79
Stable - 8
Critical - 4
80+
Stable - 5
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.