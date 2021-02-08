WF police investigating First Baptist Church burglary

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Wichita Falls police are investigating a burglary at First Baptist Church on Saturday evening.
Unknown suspects reportedly broke a double pane window on the 9th Street side of the church around 5:30 p.m. The church’s alarm system failed to notify authorities about the broken window.
WF police believe the suspects were testing the alarm system and when it didn’t work, they returned to steal property. An estimated $3,450 in damages was reported.
No arrests have been made at this time but authorities are reviewing footage on this open burglary case.
Wichita Falls police have little information on this crime and could use the community’s help in solving it.
You can report any tips to Wichita Falls Crime Stoppers at (940) 322-9888 or if you are calling long distance, call 1-800-322-9888. You can also use the P3 Tips app on your mobile device or visit their website by clicking here.
As a reminder, you never have to give your name and if your tip leads to an arrest it could earn you a cash reward.
