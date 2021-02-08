Wichita Falls Warrior player shot during traffic dispute

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) -
Authorities said a hockey player for the Wichita Falls Warriors was shot on Friday night after leaving a hockey game.
The victim and two other players came up on the suspects vehicle moving slowly. The victim and suspect exchanged words and “gestures” while traveling from Taft Boulevard onto Hampstead Lane.
Wichita Falls Police said as the victim turned from Taft Boulevard when the suspect passed the victims car on the left side, forcing the victims car to stop.
The driver of a white KIA Soul fired two to three shots at the Warriors vehicle around 10:53 p.m. One bullet struck the hockey player in his leg.
The victim has been treated for his wound and released.
There have been no arrests made but WFPD said this is an open aggravated assault case.
