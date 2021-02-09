BBB warns of government grant scams

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Better Business Bureau is warning the public about government grant scams.
The BBB has received reports about scammers using Facebook to entice their victims with “free” government grant money.
Here’s how the scam works:
- You receive a message from a Facebook friend, spot a post on someone’s wall or get a phone call about the government awarding “free grants” to eligible citizens
- If you meet the broad criteria, your application is guaranteed to be accepted and you’ll never have to repay the money; if you reply to the “friend,” he or she will point you to someone posing as an official government agent on Facebook
- This scammer will then congratulate you on your eligibility and good fortune
- The scammer may ask you to wire money to cover a one-time grant “processing fee”
- In other versions, the con-artist claims to need your checking account information to deposit your grant directly into your account
Here are some tips from the BBB on how to spot these scams:
- The government communicates through the mail, not Facebook
- Don’t pay any money for a “free” government grant
- Be wary of look-a-like government agencies
- Just because the caller says he’s from the “Federal Grants Administration” doesn’t mean that he is or that such an agency exists
To find out more information on the BBB scam tracker or to report a scam, visit their website.
Copyright 2021 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.