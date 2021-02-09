Email City Guide
City of Wichita Falls releases Presidents’ Day trash schedule

By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 2:46 PM CST
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The City of Wichita Falls’ facilities will be closed for Presidents’ Day on Monday, Feb. 21, 2022.

The trash schedule has been adjusted as follows:

  • Monday trash pick-up will move to Tuesday, Feb. 22
  • Tuesday trash pick-up will move to Wednesday, Feb. 23
  • There will be no curbside organics recycling pick-up on Wednesday
  • Regular service will resume on Thursday, Feb. 24

The Transfer Station and Landfill will also be closed on Monday, Feb. 21. Both locations will return to normal hours on Tuesday, Feb. 22.

For questions or more information, you can contact the Sanitation Department at (940) 761-7977.

