Cold weather impacts four main groups

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Texoma residents are in for a cold week and will want to take care of the 4 P’s of winter weather.
Warmth is typically top of mind but you have to be safe using heating sources like space heaters.
“They’re a very common cause of fire because of misuse. We don’t want you plugging it into a power cord. We prefer plugging straight into an outlet,” said Cody Melton, Fire Marshal with the Wichita Falls Fire Department.
Cold weather calls for the safety for people, pets, plants, and pipes.
While each type of plant handles the cold differently, it needs water.
“It’s always a good idea to water your plants thoroughly before a really hard cold snap because that’s gonna help your plants to take that cold a lot better. Dry soil will freeze deeper than wet soil,” said Michael Fiore, manager at Smith’s Gardentown.
Potted plants can be moved into a garage or inside your house. Other plants, like vegetables, could use some help.
“This would be a really good time to cover those as well just to keep them from getting any leaf damage and keep them vigorous,” said Fiore.
With your pets, it’s best to bring them inside to stay warm. If you can’t bring them in and instead give them a heat lamp, the fire department has a simple suggestion.
“Installing a smoke detector somewhere in that dog house or pet area would be a safe bet as well,” said Melton.
The low temperatures may cause pipes to break.
Outdoor pipes should be covered to be protected from freezing, while indoor ones can be left dripping.
When there’s winter weather, you want to start preparation as soon as possible.
