Dangerous Travel for Wednesday

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Light freezing rain, drizzle, and or sleet will develop late tonight and continue throughout the day on Wednesday. Temperatures will be in the 20s and will ice will create slick spots on the roadways. The light wintry precipitation will last into very early Thursday before moving out. Thursday may be our warmest day for at least the next week with highs close to 32. Another even stronger blast of cold air arrives Friday into the weekend. Highs this weekend may struggle to get out of the teens. Lows may dip into the single digits. A weather system moving across Texas may bring snow over the weekend and early next week. Temperatures could be even colder early next week.