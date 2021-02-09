First Alert Weather Day exists for Wednesday

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Tuesday we are going to continue experiencing extremely cold conditions. The high for today is only 31 with overcast skies. Overnight tonight drizzle is expected to start but our low will be 25. With freezing temps and drizzle, we are now looking at the possibility of freezing drizzle and freezing rain. This is why we have called for a first alert weather day for Wednesday. This will cause a glazing of ice to develop across the area. We could see enough accumulation to give us travel issues. Especially on bridges, overpasses and elevated surfaces.