Health district moves second dose vaccine clinic to Friday

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Wichita Falls - Wichita County Public Health District has moved their second dose vaccine clinic from Saturday to Friday due to possible inclement weather.
The clinic will take happen at the MPEC from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and is only for individuals who received their first dose at the MPEC on Jan. 23.
Those attending will need to enter the building through the west entrance and complete their forms inside. Vaccination cards will be required.
For individuals who received their first dose on Jan. 23, your appointment time will be at the same time on Friday as your first appointment was.
The health district said there will be no makeup days and appointment times are unable to be changed.
