Man arrested during traffic stop

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - A man was arrested during a traffic stop on Monday.
Melvin Bills was arrested after police found a handgun and prescription pills during a search.
WFPD said a 9 millimeter handgun and 1.23 grams of methamphetamine were found.
According to police, Bills had two Clay County warrants and a 2011 felony conviction.
Bills is being in custody at the Wichita County Jail.
