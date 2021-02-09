Man arrested during traffic stop

By KAUZ Team | February 9, 2021 at 10:40 AM CST - Updated February 9 at 10:44 AM

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - A man was arrested during a traffic stop on Monday.

Melvin Bills was arrested after police found a handgun and prescription pills during a search.

WFPD said a 9 millimeter handgun and 1.23 grams of methamphetamine were found.

According to police, Bills had two Clay County warrants and a 2011 felony conviction.

Bills is being in custody at the Wichita County Jail.

