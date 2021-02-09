State sending more COVID-19 vaccines to Texoma

The vaccine is still being distributed through phases 1A and 1B. (Source: WVIR)
By KAUZ Team | February 8, 2021 at 6:47 PM CST - Updated February 8 at 6:50 PM

TEXOMA, Texas (TNN) - The Texas Department of State Health Services will be sending more COVID-19 vaccine doses to Texoma hospitals for week nine of the state’s distribution plan.

The vaccine is still being distributed through phases 1A and 1B. Phase 1A consists of hospital, long-term care, EMS 911, home health, outpatient, ER/Urgent Care, pharmacies, last responders, school nurses and long-term care residents.

Phase 1B consists on people 65+ or people 16+ with at least one chronic medical condition, including pregnancy.

You can find the numbers for week six of vaccine distribution for Texoma in the table below:

PROVIDER COUNTY CITY PFIZER DOSES MODERNA DOSES
Foard County Clinic Foard Crowell 100 100
The Drug Store Haskell Haskell 100 100
Electra Memorial Hospital Wichita Electra 300 300
Clinics of North Texas Wichita Wichita Falls 100 100
Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District Wichita Wichita Falls 300 300
North Central Texas Community Healthcare Center Wichita Wichita Falls 300 300
United Regional Health Care System Wichita Wichita Falls 300 300
DSHS Vernon Wilbarger Vernon 300 300
Wise Health System Wise Decatur 500 500
Graham Regional Medical Center Young Graham 200 200
Young County Family Clinic Young Graham 200 200
Lovett-Meredith Rhc/Olney Family Clinic Young Olney 200 200

