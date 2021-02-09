WF Area Food Bank Mobile Pantry scheduled throughout February

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Wichita Falls Area Food Bank’s Mobile Pantry will be visiting several locations throughout the month of February.
The food bank has moved the Feb. 16 mobile pantry from the corner of Beverly and Seymour Highway to Legacy Church of God at 1420 TX-Loop 11. The mobile pantry will be at this location from 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m.
The mobile pantry will be heading over to City View Baptist on Thursday from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Then on next Tuesday, they’ll be at Legacy Church of God from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
The remaining Mobile Pantry dates for February can be found below:
City View Baptist
- Feb. 11 – 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Legacy Church of God
- Feb. 16 – 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
Midtown Manor
- Feb. 17 – 10 a.m. to noon
Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church
- Feb. 19 – 2:30 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Mill St. Housing Center
- Feb. 23 – 2:30 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Ben Donnell Housing Center
- Feb. 24 – 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.
