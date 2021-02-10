COVID-19 cases in Wichita County trending down since start of 2021

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Several COVID-19 data points in Wichita County have been trending down since the beginning of the new year. While this is good news, healthcare leaders are reminding people that we cannot let our guard down when it comes to the virus.
“You know the numbers on Friday were, they were beautiful,” Amy Fagan, assistant director of the Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District, said.
Active cases in Wichita County have dropped below 600. The positivity rate has decreased each week since the beginning of the year, down to 8% as of last Friday.
“We haven’t seen that low of a positivity rate in a very long time and it was back in September,” Fagan said.
Fagan adds this drop is in part to the growing vaccination efforts and getting past the holiday season, when things took a turn for the worst.
“We’ve had so many cases in the last 90 days. Between that and the increase in vaccination, both of those things are helping tremendously,” Fagan said.
The drop in active cases has made things a little easier for COVID-19 case managers.
“Absolutely, it lets you know that all those long hours were worth it,” Denise Santos, a case manager for the health district said.
Late last year, case managers were overwhelmed with the large amount of weekly new cases.
“1,200 cases a week, you know, it just exceeded our capacity and we are back down to where it’s manageable and we are still looking at ways we can improve our processes but we hope to never be in that space again,” Fagan said.
Fagan adds that yes, testing in the county is down compared to December but emphasizes the importance of the dropping positivity rate, as it’s a better metric on showing the impact COVID-19 has on the community.
“While we all want it to be over, we still have work to do to make we can continue on this trend and keep our community safe,” Fagan said.
Copyright 2021 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.